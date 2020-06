Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

1574 Canopy Drive Available 07/05/19 Great Location - COMING SOON - Large three bedroom home close to the beach and near the Ritz Carlton. Two car garage, beautiful park-like yard. New flooring and paint throughout. Open kitchen, formal dining, large family room with fireplace. 12 MONTH LEASE ONLY



Available 7/10/2019



(RLNE4859889)