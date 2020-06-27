Amenities

1513 Field St. Available 08/15/19 Beautiful Amelia Park home with pool - 2708sf, 3BR/2.5BA on corner lot in sought after Amelia Park. 2 story house features 3BRs and large bonus room upstairs. Master suite consists of spacious bathroom with step in shower and separate bath. A Jack n Jill bath between guest bedrooms. Large formal dining room with built ins along entire wall. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and breakfast nook overlooks good sized family room with fireplace. Large office could be utilized as a 4th BR. Front of house has large porch for meeting neighbors as they walk by. Walk out any door in the back onto a nice sunny pool deck with beautiful in ground pool. Detached 2 car garage accessible from alley. Small dog ok with owner approval. On island.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3459257)