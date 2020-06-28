1411 Coastal Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

New single-family townhome, $2550 per month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. 12 month lease. End unit. Lofty ceilings, open floor plan. Two bedrooms upstairs, with a half sized loft, perfect for a desk or lounge area. Two car garage, with private parking off the main street. 5 minute drive to the beach. 10 minute drive to beautiful Downtown Fernandina Beach, where you will find great little shops and delicious food options. Within walking distance of the hospital and nearby medical plazas. Washer/dryer included. Pet Friendly. Pet fees and breed restrictions apply. Credit and background check required.