Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
1411 Coastal Oaks Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:21 AM

1411 Coastal Oaks Drive

1411 Coastal Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Coastal Oaks Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New single-family townhome, $2550 per month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. 12 month lease. End unit. Lofty ceilings, open floor plan. Two bedrooms upstairs, with a half sized loft, perfect for a desk or lounge area. Two car garage, with private parking off the main street. 5 minute drive to the beach. 10 minute drive to beautiful Downtown Fernandina Beach, where you will find great little shops and delicious food options. Within walking distance of the hospital and nearby medical plazas. Washer/dryer included. Pet Friendly. Pet fees and breed restrictions apply. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

