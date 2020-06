Amenities

View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach. This 3 story townhouse features roof top deck with fantastic views of the harbor and downtown. 1st floor has all tile floors through main living area. Flex room/office up front. Designer kitchen with Quartz counter tops; upgraded stainless appliances; 5 unit gas cook top and wall mount oven; glass front upper cabinets and slide out drawers in lower. Eat at kitchen island and Cafe area. Nice size family room and plenty of natural light, All 3 bedrooms and both full baths are on 2nd floor. Master suite features a huge walk in shower and double vanity. All bedrooms have recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Washer and gas dryer. On demand gas water heater. Small dog ok with owner approval. On island.



No Cats Allowed



