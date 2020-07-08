103 S 10th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator pool table hot tub sauna

This beautiful fully furnished historic home built in 1857 has been fully remodeled with modern conveniences while keeping all of its old southern flair. The first floor features a study, formal living, formal dining, guest bedroom with it's own full bathroom, laundry/mud room, a second living area and breakfast area. The kitchen features all Viking stainless steel appliances including fridge, oven, convection oven, broiler, gas stove, standalone ice maker, double dishwasher and wine cooler. The hardwood floors in the kitchen and breakfast area made from reclaimed lumber from the old New York City Subway System. The area also porches front and back, with the back featuring and outside fireplace and recessed hot tub. Get to the second floor via the stairs or elevator where you find a recreation room complete with pool table, wet bar and half bath. Down the hall there are two more guest bedrooms with a connecting Jack and Jill bath. The spacious master bedroom features a master bath that is complete with double sinks, claw foot tub, standing shower with five heads, sauna and large walk-in closet.