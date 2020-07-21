This beautiful well cared for a townhouse is in the desirable Lake of The Woods community. A two-story unit with two master suites located on the second floor for maximum privacy. You enter through the gated courtyard oasis. Your kitchen is fully equipped and and overlooks the dining room and family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
No, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 444 Meadowood Boulevard - 1 has units with air conditioning.