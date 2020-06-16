All apartments in Fern Park
2174 Sharp Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

2174 Sharp Court

2174 Sharp Court · (352) 336-9349
Location

2174 Sharp Court, Fern Park, FL 32730

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$944

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Amenities

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Convenience, affordability and comfortable living can be yours. Our community is centrally located between Altamonte Springs, Maitland and Casselberry. Situated on the bus line and minutes from 1-4, SR-436, and SR-408. Easily connects you to Altamonte Mall, Sam's Club, local schools, great walks around Cranes Roost Park and your favorite restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 Sharp Court have any available units?
2174 Sharp Court has a unit available for $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2174 Sharp Court have?
Some of 2174 Sharp Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 Sharp Court currently offering any rent specials?
2174 Sharp Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 Sharp Court pet-friendly?
No, 2174 Sharp Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 2174 Sharp Court offer parking?
No, 2174 Sharp Court does not offer parking.
Does 2174 Sharp Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 Sharp Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 Sharp Court have a pool?
Yes, 2174 Sharp Court has a pool.
Does 2174 Sharp Court have accessible units?
No, 2174 Sharp Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 Sharp Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2174 Sharp Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 Sharp Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2174 Sharp Court does not have units with air conditioning.
