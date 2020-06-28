1942 Hewett Ln

Amenities
This home is located in the Northgate Community in Maitland, Florida. This corner lot pool home is the perfect home to call home! It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a lot of room to roam. It has an extra-large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. It also has a spacious family room, 2 car garage and a screened-in porch overlooking the beautiful pool and large back yard. This home will not last long!!
**Lawn care and pool care included in rent!**
**Pets are considered.**
