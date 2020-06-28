1942 Hewett Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

This home is located in the Northgate Community in Maitland, Florida. This corner lot pool home is the perfect home to call home! It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a lot of room to roam. It has an extra-large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. It also has a spacious family room, 2 car garage and a screened-in porch overlooking the beautiful pool and large back yard. This home will not last long!!



**Lawn care and pool care included in rent!**



**Pets are considered.**



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



