Fern Park, FL
1942 Hewett Ln
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:16 PM

1942 Hewett Ln

1942 Hewett Ln · No Longer Available
Fern Park
Location

1942 Hewett Ln, Fern Park, FL 32751

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This home is located in the Northgate Community in Maitland, Florida. This corner lot pool home is the perfect home to call home! It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a lot of room to roam. It has an extra-large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. It also has a spacious family room, 2 car garage and a screened-in porch overlooking the beautiful pool and large back yard. This home will not last long!!

**Lawn care and pool care included in rent!**

**Pets are considered.**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Hewett Ln have any available units?
1942 Hewett Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 1942 Hewett Ln have?
Some of 1942 Hewett Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Hewett Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Hewett Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Hewett Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Hewett Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Hewett Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Hewett Ln offers parking.
Does 1942 Hewett Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Hewett Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Hewett Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1942 Hewett Ln has a pool.
Does 1942 Hewett Ln have accessible units?
No, 1942 Hewett Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Hewett Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Hewett Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Hewett Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 Hewett Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
