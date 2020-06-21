All apartments in Fern Park
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1531 Pickwood Avenue

1531 Pickwood Avenue · (321) 750-9401
Location

1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL 32730

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1531 Pickwood Avenue · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet. It has a 2 car garage, laminate wood floors on first level, carpet on second level, and a remodeled kitchen with high end appliances. Washer and dryer are included. There are sliding doors to the private front courtyard, a downstairs power room and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com. Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for info about how to schedule a tour. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have any available units?
1531 Pickwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have?
Some of 1531 Pickwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Pickwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Pickwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Pickwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Pickwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Pickwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 Pickwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1531 Pickwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1531 Pickwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Pickwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Pickwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 Pickwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
