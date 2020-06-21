1531 Pickwood Avenue

Amenities
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet. It has a 2 car garage, laminate wood floors on first level, carpet on second level, and a remodeled kitchen with high end appliances. Washer and dryer are included. There are sliding doors to the private front courtyard, a downstairs power room and ceiling fans in every bedroom. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com. Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for info about how to schedule a tour. Sorry no pets.
No Pets Allowed
