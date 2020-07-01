All apartments in Fern Park
1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD

1530 North Carolwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1530 North Carolwood Boulevard, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly Renovated. Substantial 3 bedroom/3 bath towhome with over sized attached 2 car garage. Just completed by an Interior Designer; this perfect townhome has a large Gourmet Eat -In Kitchen with all new appliances, Private Entrance Courtyard and many unique features typically found in custom homes. Newly installed flooring, modern lighting and extensive storage makes this the perfect home for the New Year! Open Floor Plan with a bathroom located on the first level which makes it ideal for entertaining family and/or friends.
Up the staircase are 3 generous bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms with Marble counter tops. Master bedroom features a walk In Closet and En Suite Full Bath. Enjoy the satisfaction of arriving home surrounded by Lush Mature Landscaping in a well maintained community with Pool and Tennis available for your use . Located in the center of everything; you will delighted being just minutes from Interstate 4, Downtown, the shops and restaurants of Winter Park
This residence is Professionally Managed with your well-being in mind. Private showings now being scheduled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have any available units?
1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 N CAROLWOOD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

