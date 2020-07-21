122 E Lauren Ct Seminole

Amenities
Nice 3/2 in Fern Park/Casselberry - Great Location - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
Remodeled 1450 Sq Ft, 3 Beds and 2 Baths with large fenced yard. Just Updated with Fresh Paint, New Tile (Faux Wood) Flooring throughout the home. Separate Family and Living Rooms. Indoor utility room, on-site storage shed. Quiet neighborhood in Great Location near Maitland (414) & Altamonte (436) off 17-92, close to parks, schools and shopping. Lake access (at the end of the block) to Prairie Lake for boating and water sports.
Rent includes Pest Control and AC services
