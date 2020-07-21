All apartments in Fern Park
122 E Lauren Ct Seminole

122 East Lauren Court · No Longer Available
Location

122 East Lauren Court, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3/2 in Fern Park/Casselberry - Great Location - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

Remodeled 1450 Sq Ft, 3 Beds and 2 Baths with large fenced yard. Just Updated with Fresh Paint, New Tile (Faux Wood) Flooring throughout the home. Separate Family and Living Rooms. Indoor utility room, on-site storage shed. Quiet neighborhood in Great Location near Maitland (414) & Altamonte (436) off 17-92, close to parks, schools and shopping. Lake access (at the end of the block) to Prairie Lake for boating and water sports.
Rent includes Pest Control and AC services

www.EZRent407.com

(RLNE4584718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have any available units?
122 E Lauren Ct Seminole doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have?
Some of 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole currently offering any rent specials?
122 E Lauren Ct Seminole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole is pet friendly.
Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole offer parking?
Yes, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole offers parking.
Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have a pool?
No, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole does not have a pool.
Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have accessible units?
No, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole does not have accessible units.
Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 E Lauren Ct Seminole has units with air conditioning.
