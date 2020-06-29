All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 112 Highland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
112 Highland Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:18 PM

112 Highland Drive

112 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

112 Highland Drive, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Highland Drive have any available units?
112 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
Is 112 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Highland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 112 Highland Drive has a pool.
Does 112 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus