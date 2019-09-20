947 Vanderbilt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Beautiful spacious home with vaulted ceilings - Property Id: 74175



This is a beautiful home in a quiet family-oriented community in Eustis. The home has vaulted ceilings, spa tub, tile throughout the entire home, and a fenced-in backyard. This home is located in an ideal location. Easy access to shopping and dining. Conveniently located near Downtown Eustis and Mount Dora.

First Months Rent, Security Deposit, Non-refundable application Fee.

Preferably no pets, however 1 small pet allowed with a non-refundable Pet Fee. Verification of Income, Credit, and Criminal Background.

