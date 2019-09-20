All apartments in Eustis
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

947 Vanderbilt Drive

947 Vanderbilt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

947 Vanderbilt Drive, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Beautiful spacious home with vaulted ceilings - Property Id: 74175

This is a beautiful home in a quiet family-oriented community in Eustis. The home has vaulted ceilings, spa tub, tile throughout the entire home, and a fenced-in backyard. This home is located in an ideal location. Easy access to shopping and dining. Conveniently located near Downtown Eustis and Mount Dora.
First Months Rent, Security Deposit, Non-refundable application Fee.
Preferably no pets, however 1 small pet allowed with a non-refundable Pet Fee. Verification of Income, Credit, and Criminal Background.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/74175p
Property Id 74175

(RLNE5127730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have any available units?
947 Vanderbilt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have?
Some of 947 Vanderbilt Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Vanderbilt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
947 Vanderbilt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Vanderbilt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 Vanderbilt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive offer parking?
No, 947 Vanderbilt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Vanderbilt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have a pool?
No, 947 Vanderbilt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have accessible units?
No, 947 Vanderbilt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Vanderbilt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Vanderbilt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Vanderbilt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
