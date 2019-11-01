2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Large pool home in quite subdivision on an oversized lot. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths and all tile. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, Inside laundry room nook. All the bedrooms are located upstairs with new tile and large closets. The master bedroom has two walk in closets, sitting area, garden tub and a walk in shower. The screened in pool enclosure is oversized for entertaining or just chillaxing . The back yard is completely fenced for privacy and playing. Just minutes from shopping and dining in Eustis and Mount Dora. Home is not Furnished.