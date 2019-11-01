All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE

2256 Sandridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2256 Sandridge Circle, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large pool home in quite subdivision on an oversized lot. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths and all tile. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, Inside laundry room nook. All the bedrooms are located upstairs with new tile and large closets. The master bedroom has two walk in closets, sitting area, garden tub and a walk in shower. The screened in pool enclosure is oversized for entertaining or just chillaxing . The back yard is completely fenced for privacy and playing. Just minutes from shopping and dining in Eustis and Mount Dora. Home is not Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2256 SANDRIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEustis Apartments with Balconies
Eustis Apartments with PoolsEustis Cheap Apartments
Eustis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFlagler Beach, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FL
Hunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCitrus Springs, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College