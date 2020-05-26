All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 1808 Bates Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
1808 Bates Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1808 Bates Avenue

1808 Bates Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1808 Bates Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 Bed 1 Bath in Eustis Available May!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Eustis, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Enclosed porch features carpet and lots of natural light. Rest of the home features hardwood floor and tile. SPACIOUS living area connects to the bedrooms. Bedrooms feature a shared bathroom. Living area behind kitchen features its own closet with direct access to the driveway and can be used as a bonus room or third bedroom.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Eustis Elementary School, Eustis Middle School and Eustis High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4806994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Bates Avenue have any available units?
1808 Bates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 1808 Bates Avenue have?
Some of 1808 Bates Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Bates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Bates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Bates Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Bates Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Bates Avenue offer parking?
No, 1808 Bates Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Bates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Bates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Bates Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 Bates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Bates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 Bates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Bates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Bates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Bates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Bates Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEustis Apartments with Garage
Eustis Apartments with PoolEustis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eustis Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach