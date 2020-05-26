1808 Bates Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 Bed 1 Bath in Eustis Available May!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Eustis, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Enclosed porch features carpet and lots of natural light. Rest of the home features hardwood floor and tile. SPACIOUS living area connects to the bedrooms. Bedrooms feature a shared bathroom. Living area behind kitchen features its own closet with direct access to the driveway and can be used as a bonus room or third bedroom.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Eustis Elementary School, Eustis Middle School and Eustis High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



