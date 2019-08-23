All apartments in Eustis
Last updated August 23 2019

1410 Morin St.

1410 Morin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Morin Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Lovely, 2BD/BA Remodeled Single-Family Home in Eustis! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath, 1,068 sq ft single-family home with large back yard and is new renovated and it's ready for you to move in! Upon entry you are welcomed by the spacious living room that features a bay window that fills the home with a bright and airy feel. Through the living room you'll see the home has a large kitchen that includes the refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher and has plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space. Off to the left of the living room area, you will find the well sized guest bedroom which contains a large reach-in closet and has easy access to the upgraded guest bath. The guest bath has been renovated and has new tile, tub, and light fixtures. Off to the right of the living room, you will find the spacious master bedroom. The master bedroom has two large closets and an en suite bathroom. This home features fresh paint, new ceramic tile, new blinds, and upgraded light fixtures throughout. There are washer/dryer hookups which can accommodate a full-size washer and dryer.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 20 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5075864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

