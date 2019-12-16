1014 WOODWARD OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find plenty of outdoor space and a screened-in patio for your outdoor enjoyment, a perfect place for your morning cup of coffee. The interior is also open and full of room for making long-lasting memories. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, and updated appliances, and the master bath is the perfect place to relax in privacy after a long day. Make this your home and apply today!