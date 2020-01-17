118 N EUSTIS STREET

Amenities

FOR LEASE, A BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT WITH BALCONY OVER-LOOKING the town square located in the middle of downtown Eustis, a quaint water-front town on The Harris-Chain-of-Lakes! Apartment is a one bedroom, one bath 800 sq ft. loft with a spacious open remodeled kitchen and living area including a laundry room TO BE SHARED WITH APARTMENT #1 (additional $50 charge for water.). Loft is convenient to town events, shopping, theatre, dining and outdoor entertainment, with lake fishing, boating, and kayaking at nearby Lake Eustis. Come and live the great life our area has to offer.