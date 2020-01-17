All apartments in Eustis
118 N EUSTIS STREET

118 North Eustis Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 North Eustis Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
FOR LEASE, A BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT WITH BALCONY OVER-LOOKING the town square located in the middle of downtown Eustis, a quaint water-front town on The Harris-Chain-of-Lakes! Apartment is a one bedroom, one bath 800 sq ft. loft with a spacious open remodeled kitchen and living area including a laundry room TO BE SHARED WITH APARTMENT #1 (additional $50 charge for water.). Loft is convenient to town events, shopping, theatre, dining and outdoor entertainment, with lake fishing, boating, and kayaking at nearby Lake Eustis. Come and live the great life our area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have any available units?
118 N EUSTIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have?
Some of 118 N EUSTIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N EUSTIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
118 N EUSTIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N EUSTIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 118 N EUSTIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET offer parking?
No, 118 N EUSTIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 N EUSTIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have a pool?
No, 118 N EUSTIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 118 N EUSTIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N EUSTIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N EUSTIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 N EUSTIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
