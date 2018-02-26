935 Riverside Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool garage

Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve. Enter the home through the colonial style covered entrance into a grand 2 story open foyer and living room. Adjoining is the large yet cozy formal dining room and wet bar with wine cooler. The fantastic open kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook features two sinks, central island, stainless steel premium appliances with range hood, desk, full walk-in pantry, and a butler's pantry. The homes flooring is a perfect balance of tile, hardwood and plush carpet. The split plan layout places the master suite and large home office on one side of the home and another bed and bath on the other side of the first floor. Enter the master suite through french doors to your own sanctuary with tray ceilings, seating area, huge master bath complete with his and hers vanities, makeup counter, garden tub flanked by towering columns, water closet, separate shower and a voluminous walk-in, 10-foot high California closet with dressing station. Upstairs you will find a family sized loft, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and roof-top deck overlooking the pristine grounds. Twin 2 car garages, a storage and utility room provide ample storage space. Located only 5 minutes from the major thoroughfare

US 19, this one-of-a-kind property is luxury country living in the heart of everything .



No Pets Allowed



