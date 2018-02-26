All apartments in East Lake
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road

935 Riverside Ridge Road · (727) 492-5574
Location

935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL 34688

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $5400 · Avail. now

$5,400

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve. Enter the home through the colonial style covered entrance into a grand 2 story open foyer and living room. Adjoining is the large yet cozy formal dining room and wet bar with wine cooler. The fantastic open kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook features two sinks, central island, stainless steel premium appliances with range hood, desk, full walk-in pantry, and a butler's pantry. The homes flooring is a perfect balance of tile, hardwood and plush carpet. The split plan layout places the master suite and large home office on one side of the home and another bed and bath on the other side of the first floor. Enter the master suite through french doors to your own sanctuary with tray ceilings, seating area, huge master bath complete with his and hers vanities, makeup counter, garden tub flanked by towering columns, water closet, separate shower and a voluminous walk-in, 10-foot high California closet with dressing station. Upstairs you will find a family sized loft, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and roof-top deck overlooking the pristine grounds. Twin 2 car garages, a storage and utility room provide ample storage space. Located only 5 minutes from the major thoroughfare
US 19, this one-of-a-kind property is luxury country living in the heart of everything .

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tarpon-springs-fl?lid=12469663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have any available units?
935 Riverside Ridge Road has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have?
Some of 935 Riverside Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Riverside Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
935 Riverside Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Riverside Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 935 Riverside Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 935 Riverside Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Riverside Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 935 Riverside Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 935 Riverside Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Riverside Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Riverside Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 935 Riverside Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
