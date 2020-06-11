862 Crestridge Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1025392



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2500.00 which includes the first months rent. This 3/2 home is open and spacious with a large great room with fireplace, a kitchen with a breakfast room, wood style floors and tile in live in areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The bathrooms are updated with beautiful ceramic tile and outside you can enjoy a patio surrounded with beautiful greenery and flowers. No pets allowed.

|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Dishwasher,Blinds,TRASH

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.