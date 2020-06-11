All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 862 Crestridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
862 Crestridge Circle
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

862 Crestridge Circle

862 Crestridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

862 Crestridge Circle, East Lake, FL 34688
Woodfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1025392

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2500.00 which includes the first months rent. This 3/2 home is open and spacious with a large great room with fireplace, a kitchen with a breakfast room, wood style floors and tile in live in areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The bathrooms are updated with beautiful ceramic tile and outside you can enjoy a patio surrounded with beautiful greenery and flowers. No pets allowed.
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Dishwasher,Blinds,TRASH
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Crestridge Circle have any available units?
862 Crestridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 862 Crestridge Circle have?
Some of 862 Crestridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Crestridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
862 Crestridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Crestridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 862 Crestridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 862 Crestridge Circle offer parking?
No, 862 Crestridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 862 Crestridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 Crestridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Crestridge Circle have a pool?
No, 862 Crestridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 862 Crestridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 862 Crestridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Crestridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Crestridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 862 Crestridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 Crestridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg