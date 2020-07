Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Check out this beautifully located villa in this desirable Palm Harbor neighborhood. Very spacious 2 bedrooms plus a den, screened lanai and an oversized garage. New roof and water heater recently installed. Complex is located in a lovely golf course community and has two pools. Pet friendly neighborhood with no pet weight limits. Available first week of June! Don't wait, this won't last long!