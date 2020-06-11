All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
716 Bowsprit Place
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

716 Bowsprit Place

716 Bowsprit Place · No Longer Available
Location

716 Bowsprit Place, East Lake, FL 34685
Anchorage

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in 55+ Community - This home is located in the beautiful 55+ community of Anchorage Of Tarpon Lake that features large trees, beautiful landscaping, a large community pool with a clubhouse! You will love this home, it has been very well cared for and has new flooring in the kitchen, an oversized lot, newer A/C unit, well maintained tile roof, inside utility room, a large screened in back porch that looks out onto a large backyard with a huge grapefruit trees, new paint in the large dining room, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL baths and a 2 CAR GARAGE with workshop, the sprinklers are on a well, saving you $$$ on your water bill, water softener. The kitchen is bright and sunny with space for table and chairs and features stainless steel appliances and lots of windows to look out onto the beautiful backyard. The home has a large living room with a large window to view this beautiful landscaping,this home is within minuets of John Chesnut Park on Lake Tarpon and is located in the heart of Palm Harbor......a lovely and peaceful place to call home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Bowsprit Place have any available units?
716 Bowsprit Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 716 Bowsprit Place have?
Some of 716 Bowsprit Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Bowsprit Place currently offering any rent specials?
716 Bowsprit Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Bowsprit Place pet-friendly?
No, 716 Bowsprit Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 716 Bowsprit Place offer parking?
Yes, 716 Bowsprit Place offers parking.
Does 716 Bowsprit Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Bowsprit Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Bowsprit Place have a pool?
Yes, 716 Bowsprit Place has a pool.
Does 716 Bowsprit Place have accessible units?
No, 716 Bowsprit Place does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Bowsprit Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Bowsprit Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Bowsprit Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Bowsprit Place has units with air conditioning.

