716 Bowsprit Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in 55+ Community - This home is located in the beautiful 55+ community of Anchorage Of Tarpon Lake that features large trees, beautiful landscaping, a large community pool with a clubhouse! You will love this home, it has been very well cared for and has new flooring in the kitchen, an oversized lot, newer A/C unit, well maintained tile roof, inside utility room, a large screened in back porch that looks out onto a large backyard with a huge grapefruit trees, new paint in the large dining room, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL baths and a 2 CAR GARAGE with workshop, the sprinklers are on a well, saving you $$$ on your water bill, water softener. The kitchen is bright and sunny with space for table and chairs and features stainless steel appliances and lots of windows to look out onto the beautiful backyard. The home has a large living room with a large window to view this beautiful landscaping,this home is within minuets of John Chesnut Park on Lake Tarpon and is located in the heart of Palm Harbor......a lovely and peaceful place to call home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5395662)