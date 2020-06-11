All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 AM

540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE

540 Hickorynut Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

540 Hickorynut Ave, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Available September First. Tenant will move out sometime end August. Lake front Villa. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Corner unit, 1,460. Sq.Ft with Florida room. Separate kitchen with breakfast area & pantry. Washer & dryer are inside the unit, It been freshly repainted. Carpet and tile floor. 1 Car Port assign in front of the unit and plenty of guest parking. Side fenced in open & tiled terrace. Quail Forest has its own Large Community Heated Pool. The villa is well located inside East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in a gated, golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championships 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. First, last security deposit. NO pet. No age restriction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have any available units?
540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg