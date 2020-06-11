540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE

Amenities

Available September First. Tenant will move out sometime end August. Lake front Villa. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Corner unit, 1,460. Sq.Ft with Florida room. Separate kitchen with breakfast area & pantry. Washer & dryer are inside the unit, It been freshly repainted. Carpet and tile floor. 1 Car Port assign in front of the unit and plenty of guest parking. Side fenced in open & tiled terrace. Quail Forest has its own Large Community Heated Pool. The villa is well located inside East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in a gated, golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championships 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. First, last security deposit. NO pet. No age restriction.