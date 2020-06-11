All apartments in East Lake
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

5000 QUILL COURT

5000 Quill Court · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Quill Court, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy this gorgeous 4 bed, 4 bath home with office/den and upstairs bonus rm that could easily be a 5th bedroom/guest room with bath and large closet, all with lots of privacy on a conservation lot. This home has it all, you'll be taken back by the beautiful view of conservation & expansive back yard that can be seen over the pool & spa area complete w/brick pavers. The formal living has wall of sliders allowing the views from inside. The dining area is elegant & formal w/bulter pantry plus wine cooler. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's delight w/42in maple cabinetry w/tons of molding & details with granite countertops, all appliances are top of the line Bosch. The family rm has pocket sliders to your outside oasis. This 4 way split plan offers great space; the office/den is gracious in size w/double door entry which is next to the master suite. The mstr retreat has double door entry, to the left is the bedroom w/slider to outside, to the right is his and her walk in closets & bth w/tile, step in shower, private WC & marble tops & soaking tub. You have 2 additional bedrooms w/bath in between. On the back of the home you have the 4th bedroom private bath and den/sitting area overlook the conservation with a 2 sided fireplace & great views. Outside you find the brick paved pool & spa all overlooking lush landscape. All this in the upscale community of Lansbrook offering walk distance to all, playground, soccer field, lake front park with boat ramp & day docks, walking trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 QUILL COURT have any available units?
5000 QUILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 5000 QUILL COURT have?
Some of 5000 QUILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 QUILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5000 QUILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 QUILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5000 QUILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 5000 QUILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5000 QUILL COURT offers parking.
Does 5000 QUILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 QUILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 QUILL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5000 QUILL COURT has a pool.
Does 5000 QUILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5000 QUILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 QUILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 QUILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 QUILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 QUILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
