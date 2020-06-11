5000 QUILL COURT

Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous 4 bed, 4 bath home with office/den and upstairs bonus rm that could easily be a 5th bedroom/guest room with bath and large closet, all with lots of privacy on a conservation lot. This home has it all, you'll be taken back by the beautiful view of conservation & expansive back yard that can be seen over the pool & spa area complete w/brick pavers. The formal living has wall of sliders allowing the views from inside. The dining area is elegant & formal w/bulter pantry plus wine cooler. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's delight w/42in maple cabinetry w/tons of molding & details with granite countertops, all appliances are top of the line Bosch. The family rm has pocket sliders to your outside oasis. This 4 way split plan offers great space; the office/den is gracious in size w/double door entry which is next to the master suite. The mstr retreat has double door entry, to the left is the bedroom w/slider to outside, to the right is his and her walk in closets & bth w/tile, step in shower, private WC & marble tops & soaking tub. You have 2 additional bedrooms w/bath in between. On the back of the home you have the 4th bedroom private bath and den/sitting area overlook the conservation with a 2 sided fireplace & great views. Outside you find the brick paved pool & spa all overlooking lush landscape. All this in the upscale community of Lansbrook offering walk distance to all, playground, soccer field, lake front park with boat ramp & day docks, walking trails and more!