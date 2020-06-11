5000 QUILL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Enjoy this gorgeous 4 bed, 4 bath home with office/den and upstairs bonus rm that could easily be a 5th bedroom/guest room with bath and large closet, all with lots of privacy on a conservation lot. This home has it all, you'll be taken back by the beautiful view of conservation & expansive back yard that can be seen over the pool & spa area complete w/brick pavers. The formal living has wall of sliders allowing the views from inside. The dining area is elegant & formal w/bulter pantry plus wine cooler. The gourmet kitchen is every chef's delight w/42in maple cabinetry w/tons of molding & details with granite countertops, all appliances are top of the line Bosch. The family rm has pocket sliders to your outside oasis. This 4 way split plan offers great space; the office/den is gracious in size w/double door entry which is next to the master suite. The mstr retreat has double door entry, to the left is the bedroom w/slider to outside, to the right is his and her walk in closets & bth w/tile, step in shower, private WC & marble tops & soaking tub. You have 2 additional bedrooms w/bath in between. On the back of the home you have the 4th bedroom private bath and den/sitting area overlook the conservation with a 2 sided fireplace & great views. Outside you find the brick paved pool & spa all overlooking lush landscape. All this in the upscale community of Lansbrook offering walk distance to all, playground, soccer field, lake front park with boat ramp & day docks, walking trails and more!