Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo. Available for move in 2-1-2019. Stainless steel appliances, inside laundry area. Wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile in wet areas. Bedrooms have large, walk-in closets. Three neighborhood pools, one being salt water. Clubhouse, fitness center, doggie park, tennis courts. Excellent schools. One small dog accepted with non-refundable pet fee.Owner will pay water, sewer, and trash. Call to set up your appointment to view.