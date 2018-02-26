4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Luxury Villa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Privately Owned—Remodeled — Split Double Master Bedroom Plan, Walk in closets, Freshly painted throughout, ALL NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES—Self Cleaning Range, Fridge with Ice Maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, NEW Washer & Dryer, Security System New wood tile throughout. New Bath vanities with granite counter tops. Updated kitchen cabinets, new 2” wood blinds. Tiled screened in back porch. Crown molding throughout. New Energy efficient lighting. Community: Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Community Center. First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security