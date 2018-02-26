All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT

4955 Lambridge Court · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4955 Lambridge Court, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Luxury Villa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Privately Owned—Remodeled — Split Double Master Bedroom Plan, Walk in closets, Freshly painted throughout, ALL NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES—Self Cleaning Range, Fridge with Ice Maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, NEW Washer & Dryer, Security System New wood tile throughout. New Bath vanities with granite counter tops. Updated kitchen cabinets, new 2” wood blinds. Tiled screened in back porch. Crown molding throughout. New Energy efficient lighting. Community: Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Community Center. First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4955 LAMBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
