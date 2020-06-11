All apartments in East Lake
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

4877 INVERNESS COURT

4877 Inverness Court · No Longer Available
Location

4877 Inverness Court, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Elegant One Bedroom villa with attached garage. The Windsor of Lansbrook Village in Palm Harbor
Casual elegance in this fabulous one bedroom with plenty of living space in this well planned unit. Formal livingroom into beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets plus breakfast bar to family/living area. Sliders to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking preserve. Master bedroom in back of unit with tub/shower combination in bath. Private entrance from one car garage to unit. Washer & dryer hook up located in the garage. Security system available. Trash and lawn service is included in the rent. Community offers car care center, barbeque & picnic area, pool, fitness center, volleyball & tennis courts plus close to John Chestnut Park, Pinellas Trail, beaches and quite a selection of shopping and area restaurants. This is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have any available units?
4877 INVERNESS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have?
Some of 4877 INVERNESS COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4877 INVERNESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4877 INVERNESS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4877 INVERNESS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4877 INVERNESS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4877 INVERNESS COURT offers parking.
Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4877 INVERNESS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4877 INVERNESS COURT has a pool.
Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have accessible units?
No, 4877 INVERNESS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4877 INVERNESS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4877 INVERNESS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4877 INVERNESS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
