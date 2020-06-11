4877 INVERNESS COURT

Amenities

Casual elegance in this fabulous one bedroom with plenty of living space in this well planned unit. Formal livingroom into beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets plus breakfast bar to family/living area. Sliders to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking preserve. Master bedroom in back of unit with tub/shower combination in bath. Private entrance from one car garage to unit. Washer & dryer hook up located in the garage. Security system available. Trash and lawn service is included in the rent. Community offers car care center, barbeque & picnic area, pool, fitness center, volleyball & tennis courts plus close to John Chestnut Park, Pinellas Trail, beaches and quite a selection of shopping and area restaurants. This is a non smoking residence.