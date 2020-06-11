All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
4739 WRENTHAM PLACE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

4739 WRENTHAM PLACE

4739 Wrentham Place · No Longer Available
Location

4739 Wrentham Place, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home located in desirable Devonshire in Lansbrook. The home is a 3 way split plan with the master suite located near the front of the home. The master suite has a his and her walk in closet, extra large bedroom - room for a sitting area, and a 5 piece en suite master bath with a soaking tub, two sinks and a separate shower. The other bedrooms are nice size with two bedrooms located of the family room that share a bathroom and the 4 bedroom separated towards the back of the home with its own bath that also serves the purpose of the pool bath. The kitchen is very large with a double oven, stainless steel appliance and a nice large island that you see in most Nohl Crest built homes. There are Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Thru out the home, there is either tile or wood floors in all the rooms - no carpets anywhere. Most of the main rooms see beautiful views of the pool area and the conservation behind the home. There is even a New AC for energy efficiency. Rent includes pest control inside and out, pool care and lawn care. Zoned for East Lake High school - the number one high school in the county for the last two years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have any available units?
4739 WRENTHAM PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have?
Some of 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4739 WRENTHAM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE offers parking.
Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE has a pool.
Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4739 WRENTHAM PLACE has units with air conditioning.
