4739 WRENTHAM PLACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This is beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home located in desirable Devonshire in Lansbrook. The home is a 3 way split plan with the master suite located near the front of the home. The master suite has a his and her walk in closet, extra large bedroom - room for a sitting area, and a 5 piece en suite master bath with a soaking tub, two sinks and a separate shower. The other bedrooms are nice size with two bedrooms located of the family room that share a bathroom and the 4 bedroom separated towards the back of the home with its own bath that also serves the purpose of the pool bath. The kitchen is very large with a double oven, stainless steel appliance and a nice large island that you see in most Nohl Crest built homes. There are Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Thru out the home, there is either tile or wood floors in all the rooms - no carpets anywhere. Most of the main rooms see beautiful views of the pool area and the conservation behind the home. There is even a New AC for energy efficiency. Rent includes pest control inside and out, pool care and lawn care. Zoned for East Lake High school - the number one high school in the county for the last two years.