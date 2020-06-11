4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Two plus Den family home in Cross Creek of gated East Lake Woodlands! A real treasure to find foyer entrance into spacious and open living area with volume ceilings, fireplace, beautiful wood flooring thru out for the family to gather. Breakfast bar into the eat in kitchen with plantation shutters, granite counters and stainless appliances. Off the living area is a special area designed for sitting room or office with built in shelving and sliders to the outside screen enclosed lanai. The master bedroom is a dream with wood flooring into master bath with tiled walk in shower and stand up jetted tub, double sink vanity and master closet with built in shelving. There is a separate den off the living area with double door entrance and guest bedroom and bath. Large laundry room with washer and dryer plus plenty of extra shelving and storage space. The home has wood flooring thru out, plantation shutters, located on a small cul de sac with quarterly pest control, trash, basic cable and lawn service included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and owner may consider a small dog with fee (no cats please).