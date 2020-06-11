All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE

4729 Pebble Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4729 Pebble Brook Drive, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Two plus Den family home in Cross Creek of gated East Lake Woodlands! A real treasure to find foyer entrance into spacious and open living area with volume ceilings, fireplace, beautiful wood flooring thru out for the family to gather. Breakfast bar into the eat in kitchen with plantation shutters, granite counters and stainless appliances. Off the living area is a special area designed for sitting room or office with built in shelving and sliders to the outside screen enclosed lanai. The master bedroom is a dream with wood flooring into master bath with tiled walk in shower and stand up jetted tub, double sink vanity and master closet with built in shelving. There is a separate den off the living area with double door entrance and guest bedroom and bath. Large laundry room with washer and dryer plus plenty of extra shelving and storage space. The home has wood flooring thru out, plantation shutters, located on a small cul de sac with quarterly pest control, trash, basic cable and lawn service included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence and owner may consider a small dog with fee (no cats please).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4729 PEBBLE BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
