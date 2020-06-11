4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious Pool home in Fallbrook of Lansbrook. Curved driveway takes you to double door entrance into formal livingroom/diningroom area with volume ceilings thru out the home. Spacious master bedroom with sliders out to pool lanai, master bath with garden soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Open kitchen with center island and breakfast bar overlooking eating area and family room with fireplace, tile flooring thru out, plus wonderful sliders out to lanai and pool. One of the guest bedrooms have double recessed doors to the other guest bedroom to join the two or separate! Laundry room off kitchen with washer and dryer and utility sink. This is a non smoking residence. Pool and lawn service is included in the rent.