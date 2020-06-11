All apartments in East Lake
4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE
4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE

4724 Tamworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Tamworth Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Fallbrook at Lansbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Spacious Pool home in Fallbrook of Lansbrook. Curved driveway takes you to double door entrance into formal livingroom/diningroom area with volume ceilings thru out the home. Spacious master bedroom with sliders out to pool lanai, master bath with garden soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Open kitchen with center island and breakfast bar overlooking eating area and family room with fireplace, tile flooring thru out, plus wonderful sliders out to lanai and pool. One of the guest bedrooms have double recessed doors to the other guest bedroom to join the two or separate! Laundry room off kitchen with washer and dryer and utility sink. This is a non smoking residence. Pool and lawn service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have any available units?
4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4724 TAMWORTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
