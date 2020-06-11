4515 SERENITY TRAIL

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom and Den Could be used as 4th bedroom, 2/1 bath home in Cypress Woods. Formal living and dining room, vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry, lots of cabinets & counter space and has built-in desk. Master suite, kitchen and family room, Master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. 3 car garage. .. New freshly Paint, New flooring, New Granite tops in kitchen, New upgraded bath . Cypress Woods offers serene conservation/pond views from the brick-paved lanai. This home features beautiful tile floors, brand new flooring in bedrooms, and crown molding throughout main living areas. Eat-in kitchen w/ over sized window facing backyard includes pantry, stainless steel refrigerator w/ water & ice dispenser, dishwasher, range & built-in microwave. Living room & breakfast nook both have sliders opening to lanai & partially fenced-in back yard. Open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Master Suite features an en suite bath w/ two walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub, linen storage . Large laundry room w/ built-in cabinets, sink & washer/dryer connections. (Washer/Dryer not included). Conveniently located in the East Lake Corridor w/ great schools, close to Lansbrook & John Chestnut Park w/ access to Lake Tarpon.