4515 SERENITY TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom and Den Could be used as 4th bedroom, 2/1 bath home in Cypress Woods. Formal living and dining room, vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry, lots of cabinets & counter space and has built-in desk. Master suite, kitchen and family room, Master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. 3 car garage. .. New freshly Paint, New flooring, New Granite tops in kitchen, New upgraded bath . Cypress Woods offers serene conservation/pond views from the brick-paved lanai. This home features beautiful tile floors, brand new flooring in bedrooms, and crown molding throughout main living areas. Eat-in kitchen w/ over sized window facing backyard includes pantry, stainless steel refrigerator w/ water & ice dispenser, dishwasher, range & built-in microwave. Living room & breakfast nook both have sliders opening to lanai & partially fenced-in back yard. Open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Master Suite features an en suite bath w/ two walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub, linen storage . Large laundry room w/ built-in cabinets, sink & washer/dryer connections. (Washer/Dryer not included). Conveniently located in the East Lake Corridor w/ great schools, close to Lansbrook & John Chestnut Park w/ access to Lake Tarpon.