Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

4515 SERENITY TRAIL

4515 Serenity Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Serenity Trail, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and Den Could be used as 4th bedroom, 2/1 bath home in Cypress Woods. Formal living and dining room, vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry, lots of cabinets & counter space and has built-in desk. Master suite, kitchen and family room, Master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. 3 car garage. .. New freshly Paint, New flooring, New Granite tops in kitchen, New upgraded bath . Cypress Woods offers serene conservation/pond views from the brick-paved lanai. This home features beautiful tile floors, brand new flooring in bedrooms, and crown molding throughout main living areas. Eat-in kitchen w/ over sized window facing backyard includes pantry, stainless steel refrigerator w/ water & ice dispenser, dishwasher, range & built-in microwave. Living room & breakfast nook both have sliders opening to lanai & partially fenced-in back yard. Open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Master Suite features an en suite bath w/ two walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub, linen storage . Large laundry room w/ built-in cabinets, sink & washer/dryer connections. (Washer/Dryer not included). Conveniently located in the East Lake Corridor w/ great schools, close to Lansbrook & John Chestnut Park w/ access to Lake Tarpon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have any available units?
4515 SERENITY TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have?
Some of 4515 SERENITY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 SERENITY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4515 SERENITY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 SERENITY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have a pool?
No, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 SERENITY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 SERENITY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

