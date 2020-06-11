All apartments in East Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE

4354 Brooker Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4354 Brooker Creek Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Brooker Creek, Palm Harbor area. Quiet street and tucket away from traffice but still a short drive to East Lake Road. New tile floors thorughout downstairs living area, kitchen has granite and stainless appliances. Downstairs master suite with large 4-piece bath and double closets. Overlooks a quiet pond. Two large guest bedrooms and second full bath upstairs. Inside laundry and spacious 2-car garage. Community swimming pool in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4354 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
