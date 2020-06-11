4209 Preserve Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous condo available w 2 car garage. GRANITE KITCHEN UPGRADE PICS SOON! Second owner in the great community of Lansbrook overlooking pond and golf course w/community pool. Corner unit at the entrance of the community. Condo is very large and spacious with high ceilings and oversized entranceways, ceiling fans throught. led remote lighting accents in kitchen and baths. Home is top floor second story unit very well built with brand new roof and recently painted within the last 6 mo. Tile flooring n carpeting throughout. Oversized laundry room and large closet space. One great room which can be used as a third bedroom(Has locking door). Recently painted interior within 3 yrs. Jacuzzi and private shower in master bedroom and exterior patio. Super clean!!! Must see !!! Available anytime for private viewing please contact by ph or text and leave voicemal if necessary/no emails



No Pets Allowed



