4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub media room volleyball court

Beautiful four bedroom plus den plus bonus room or five bedroom plus bonus room. This totally updated and upgraded home sits on a gorgeous conservation pond lot. Take in the sunsets while enjoying your walk-in pool with upgraded pool surface and hot tub. Brick paved patio with lush landscape; Inside you will find extensive wood flooring and brand new carpet. Home features a formal living room and dining room with view of water an wood floors. The kitchen has been totally upgraded with staggered wood cabinetry, granite countertops and a wonderful bar that overlooks the family room. Half bath downstairs accommodates your guests. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite with oversized walk-in closet bath with upgraded cabinetry, granite tops; garden tub and private water closet. You’ll also find three very spacious bedrooms with extra closet space and an upgraded bath with double sinks. The media room/bonus room has black out curtains and is great for entertaining. All this on a cul-de-sac, the neighborhood has a 3 mile walking trail Lakefront Park with the docks available and a boat ramp to access the 2500 acre Lake Tarpon. Enjoy picnic tables and pavilions along the way. Two playgrounds, soccer field and volleyball are just some of the things you can enjoy in this Active community. All this close to shopping dining and recreation. You don’t want to miss this one, it won’t last!!