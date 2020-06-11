All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE

4154 Grandchamp Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4154 Grandchamp Circle, East Lake, FL 34685
Golfside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
Beautiful four bedroom plus den plus bonus room or five bedroom plus bonus room. This totally updated and upgraded home sits on a gorgeous conservation pond lot. Take in the sunsets while enjoying your walk-in pool with upgraded pool surface and hot tub. Brick paved patio with lush landscape; Inside you will find extensive wood flooring and brand new carpet. Home features a formal living room and dining room with view of water an wood floors. The kitchen has been totally upgraded with staggered wood cabinetry, granite countertops and a wonderful bar that overlooks the family room. Half bath downstairs accommodates your guests. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite with oversized walk-in closet bath with upgraded cabinetry, granite tops; garden tub and private water closet. You’ll also find three very spacious bedrooms with extra closet space and an upgraded bath with double sinks. The media room/bonus room has black out curtains and is great for entertaining. All this on a cul-de-sac, the neighborhood has a 3 mile walking trail Lakefront Park with the docks available and a boat ramp to access the 2500 acre Lake Tarpon. Enjoy picnic tables and pavilions along the way. Two playgrounds, soccer field and volleyball are just some of the things you can enjoy in this Active community. All this close to shopping dining and recreation. You don’t want to miss this one, it won’t last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have any available units?
4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have?
Some of 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4154 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg