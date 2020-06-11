4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE

Amenities
Enjoy this 5 bedroom home or 4 bed plus bonus room (w/a closet) with 3 full baths and breathtaking views of pond and conservation; also complete with brick paved pool and spa; step inside and see the formal living and dining with fireplace and views of water and conservation; the family room is open to the upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and granite tops; sliders to the outside oasis and full bath; upstairs boasts 3 secondary bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath; the master suite has upgraded bath with garden tub and step in shower and private water closet plus huge walk in closet; the bonus room comes has a closet and can be used as a 5th bedroom; all this in an upscale community featuring day docks, private boat ramp and access to the 2500 acre Lake Tarpon with picnic pavilions and 2 parks including volleyball, basketball, soccer and restroom facilities; this neighborhood is close to shopping, dining and recreation, excellent schools and walking distance to the YMCA offering classes and a great space to get in shape; the home is on the back end of a circle and in an active community; Come enjoy this wonderful home in a wonderful community!