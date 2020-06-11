All apartments in East Lake
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE

4152 Grandchamp Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Grandchamp Circle, East Lake, FL 34685
Golfside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Enjoy this 5 bedroom home or 4 bed plus bonus room (w/a closet) with 3 full baths and breathtaking views of pond and conservation; also complete with brick paved pool and spa; step inside and see the formal living and dining with fireplace and views of water and conservation; the family room is open to the upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and granite tops; sliders to the outside oasis and full bath; upstairs boasts 3 secondary bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath; the master suite has upgraded bath with garden tub and step in shower and private water closet plus huge walk in closet; the bonus room comes has a closet and can be used as a 5th bedroom; all this in an upscale community featuring day docks, private boat ramp and access to the 2500 acre Lake Tarpon with picnic pavilions and 2 parks including volleyball, basketball, soccer and restroom facilities; this neighborhood is close to shopping, dining and recreation, excellent schools and walking distance to the YMCA offering classes and a great space to get in shape; the home is on the back end of a circle and in an active community; Come enjoy this wonderful home in a wonderful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have any available units?
4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have?
Some of 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

