4152 GRANDCHAMP CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Enjoy this 5 bedroom home or 4 bed plus bonus room (w/a closet) with 3 full baths and breathtaking views of pond and conservation; also complete with brick paved pool and spa; step inside and see the formal living and dining with fireplace and views of water and conservation; the family room is open to the upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and granite tops; sliders to the outside oasis and full bath; upstairs boasts 3 secondary bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath; the master suite has upgraded bath with garden tub and step in shower and private water closet plus huge walk in closet; the bonus room comes has a closet and can be used as a 5th bedroom; all this in an upscale community featuring day docks, private boat ramp and access to the 2500 acre Lake Tarpon with picnic pavilions and 2 parks including volleyball, basketball, soccer and restroom facilities; this neighborhood is close to shopping, dining and recreation, excellent schools and walking distance to the YMCA offering classes and a great space to get in shape; the home is on the back end of a circle and in an active community; Come enjoy this wonderful home in a wonderful community!