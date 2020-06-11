All apartments in East Lake
4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:14 AM

4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N

4149 Ridgemoor Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Ridgemoor Drive North, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful lake front gated community in Palm Harbor. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage pool home in Ridgemoor. Separate formal dining room, large kitchen with newer stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & nook, family room with wood burning fireplace and built ins for TV and stereo equipment. 3 way Split floor plan with large master suite on one side, two bedrooms off the kitchen and a 4th bedroom/office off the family room with pool bath. Master bath has twin vanity sinks, Roman tub, and large shower. Inside utility room and sliders offer views from almost every room of screen enclosed pool and lake. Relax in your screened in lanai overlooking the beautiful lake. Community has gated entrance and community playground. Ready to move in!! Minutes from schools and shopping. Pool and Lawn Maintenance are included in the rental price. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have any available units?
4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have?
Some of 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.

