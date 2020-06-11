4149 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE N

Amenities

Beautiful lake front gated community in Palm Harbor. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage pool home in Ridgemoor. Separate formal dining room, large kitchen with newer stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & nook, family room with wood burning fireplace and built ins for TV and stereo equipment. 3 way Split floor plan with large master suite on one side, two bedrooms off the kitchen and a 4th bedroom/office off the family room with pool bath. Master bath has twin vanity sinks, Roman tub, and large shower. Inside utility room and sliders offer views from almost every room of screen enclosed pool and lake. Relax in your screened in lanai overlooking the beautiful lake. Community has gated entrance and community playground. Ready to move in!! Minutes from schools and shopping. Pool and Lawn Maintenance are included in the rental price. Call today!!