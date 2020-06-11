4092 Daventry Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Price Reduced. Welcome home to Stratford Commons! This well maintained and thoughtfully decorated townhouse is located in the much sought after gated community in Ridgemoor. This spacious unit offers 2 Master bedrooms on the 3rd floor each with it's own full bathroom. Main living area is on the 2nd floor with breakfast nook and light and bright kitchen and living room dining room combo with an additional half bath and all new hurricane resistant windows throughout. The first floor has full bedroom and bathroom with extra living space and inside utility room with plenty of storage space. Family friendly community with pool, park and tennis courts. This unit backs up to a conservation preserve which makes for quiet time on your screened balcony or cookouts on the first floor patio.



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.