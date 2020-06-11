All apartments in East Lake
4092 Daventry Ln
4092 Daventry Ln

4092 Daventry Lane · No Longer Available
4092 Daventry Lane, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
patio / balcony
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Price Reduced. Welcome home to Stratford Commons! This well maintained and thoughtfully decorated townhouse is located in the much sought after gated community in Ridgemoor. This spacious unit offers 2 Master bedrooms on the 3rd floor each with it's own full bathroom. Main living area is on the 2nd floor with breakfast nook and light and bright kitchen and living room dining room combo with an additional half bath and all new hurricane resistant windows throughout. The first floor has full bedroom and bathroom with extra living space and inside utility room with plenty of storage space. Family friendly community with pool, park and tennis courts. This unit backs up to a conservation preserve which makes for quiet time on your screened balcony or cookouts on the first floor patio.

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4092 Daventry Ln have any available units?
4092 Daventry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4092 Daventry Ln have?
Some of 4092 Daventry Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4092 Daventry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4092 Daventry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4092 Daventry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4092 Daventry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4092 Daventry Ln offer parking?
No, 4092 Daventry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4092 Daventry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4092 Daventry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4092 Daventry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4092 Daventry Ln has a pool.
Does 4092 Daventry Ln have accessible units?
No, 4092 Daventry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4092 Daventry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4092 Daventry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4092 Daventry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4092 Daventry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
