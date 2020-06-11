407 Meadow Ln # 407

Amenities

carport recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

CONTACT MARIA AT 317-371-0935 FOR a Great 2 bedroom/2 bath DOWNSTAIRS condo in the 24hr guard gated community of East Lake Woodlands! Located in The Meadows of East Lake, this clean condo is ready to go! The large and open great room layout allows ample options for living! The kitchen is located just off of the great room and offers a charming kitchen window, a breakfast bar and room for a small table. The split bedroom layout allows for the desired privacy and separation. The master bedroom is spacious and boasts 2 walk in closets! Both bathrooms offer updated vanities and toilets. The entire unit offers neutral, white tile floors -no carpet!