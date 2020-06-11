All apartments in East Lake
May 12 2020

407 Meadow Ln # 407

407 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

407 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
CONTACT MARIA AT 317-371-0935 FOR a Great 2 bedroom/2 bath DOWNSTAIRS condo in the 24hr guard gated community of East Lake Woodlands! Located in The Meadows of East Lake, this clean condo is ready to go! The large and open great room layout allows ample options for living! The kitchen is located just off of the great room and offers a charming kitchen window, a breakfast bar and room for a small table. The split bedroom layout allows for the desired privacy and separation. The master bedroom is spacious and boasts 2 walk in closets! Both bathrooms offer updated vanities and toilets. The entire unit offers neutral, white tile floors -no carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have any available units?
407 Meadow Ln # 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have?
Some of 407 Meadow Ln # 407's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Meadow Ln # 407 currently offering any rent specials?
407 Meadow Ln # 407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Meadow Ln # 407 pet-friendly?
No, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 offer parking?
Yes, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 offers parking.
Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have a pool?
No, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 does not have a pool.
Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have accessible units?
No, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Meadow Ln # 407 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 Meadow Ln # 407 has units with air conditioning.

