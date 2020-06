Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court ice maker

Remodeled in recent years Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath tri-level town home in the Ridgemoor. The Kitchen has been redone to create a nice open concept to the main floor area.There is a separate family room, Bedroom, 2nd kitchen, and full bath downstairs which is great for guests or privacy. The top floor has three Bedrooms including the Master with a walk-in closet and side closets. Community features include a pool and use of Tennis courts nearby.