East Lake, FL
3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT

3892 Timber Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3892 Timber Ridge Court, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den 3rd bedroom 2 car garage in very desireable Salem Village. Wood cabinets throughout and granite counter tops in kitchen, Corian countertops in baths. Ceramic tile in all the wet areas and laminate in all others. Newer Roof & A/C all newer appliances, water softener. Unit has an oversized screen enclosed lanai, great for entertaining or expanding your living space. The villa is steps away from the community heated pool. In addition, Ridgemoor also offers tennis courts, basketball, playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have any available units?
3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT has units with air conditioning.
