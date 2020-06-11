3892 TIMBER RIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den 3rd bedroom 2 car garage in very desireable Salem Village. Wood cabinets throughout and granite counter tops in kitchen, Corian countertops in baths. Ceramic tile in all the wet areas and laminate in all others. Newer Roof & A/C all newer appliances, water softener. Unit has an oversized screen enclosed lanai, great for entertaining or expanding your living space. The villa is steps away from the community heated pool. In addition, Ridgemoor also offers tennis courts, basketball, playground.