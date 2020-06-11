3725 KEYSTONE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2000 sq ft of living area sits on almost an acre of tropical paradise. Plush landscaping and palm trees surround the pool area . Beautiful lighting is in place for evening gatherings. The home has just been tastefully remodeled in warm earth tones to include new bathrooms, a brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, all new paint and flooring as well as a new roof and new a/c. There is an office area with a storage closet possible 4th bedroom which has its own entrance. The one car garage is detached and includes a workshop. The home offers a security system and is fully fenced and gated. Call today to see this home.