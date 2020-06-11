All apartments in East Lake
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

3725 KEYSTONE ROAD

3725 Keystone Road · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Keystone Road, East Lake, FL 34688

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2000 sq ft of living area sits on almost an acre of tropical paradise. Plush landscaping and palm trees surround the pool area . Beautiful lighting is in place for evening gatherings. The home has just been tastefully remodeled in warm earth tones to include new bathrooms, a brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, all new paint and flooring as well as a new roof and new a/c. There is an office area with a storage closet possible 4th bedroom which has its own entrance. The one car garage is detached and includes a workshop. The home offers a security system and is fully fenced and gated. Call today to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have any available units?
3725 KEYSTONE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have?
Some of 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3725 KEYSTONE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD has a pool.
Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3725 KEYSTONE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

