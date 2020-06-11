3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful Home in Highgate Subdivision part of Desirable Lansbrook available May 1, 2019. This updated 4/3 is located in a conservation area with a tranquil pond view. The heated screened pool/spa with brick pavers overlooks the pond and is very private. The totally stunning kitchen features a 14'x 9' granite island with stainless steel appliances, a built in wine cellar and a double oven. Designer wood cabinets with granite and a gas range that would be the pride of any gourmet cook. Instant gas water heater, water softener and a sprinkler system on a well.
The cabinets feature self closing and slide out drawers with plenty of storage. There is bamboo flooring throughout the house and 6" crown molding and baseboard. The family room has a wood burning fireplace enclosed in a beautiful gray tile. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets , extra large rain shower, pedestal tub and a double sink vanity with numerous storage.
Walk to Lansbrook common park with soccer fields, basketball courts and a playground and open spaces for your pet. There is a residents only Lakefront park on Lake Tarpon for boating, fishing and picnicking close by. This home is convenient to shopping, YMCA and Lansbrook Golf Course.