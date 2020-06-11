3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Highgate Subdivision part of Desirable Lansbrook available May 1, 2019. This updated 4/3 is located in a conservation area with a tranquil pond view. The heated screened pool/spa with brick pavers overlooks the pond and is very private. The totally stunning kitchen features a 14'x 9' granite island with stainless steel appliances, a built in wine cellar and a double oven. Designer wood cabinets with granite and a gas range that would be the pride of any gourmet cook. Instant gas water heater, water softener and a sprinkler system on a well.

The cabinets feature self closing and slide out drawers with plenty of storage. There is bamboo flooring throughout the house and 6" crown molding and baseboard. The family room has a wood burning fireplace enclosed in a beautiful gray tile. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets , extra large rain shower, pedestal tub and a double sink vanity with numerous storage.

Walk to Lansbrook common park with soccer fields, basketball courts and a playground and open spaces for your pet. There is a residents only Lakefront park on Lake Tarpon for boating, fishing and picnicking close by. This home is convenient to shopping, YMCA and Lansbrook Golf Course.