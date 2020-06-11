All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE

3662 Pendlebury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3662 Pendlebury Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Home in Highgate Subdivision part of Desirable Lansbrook available May 1, 2019. This updated 4/3 is located in a conservation area with a tranquil pond view. The heated screened pool/spa with brick pavers overlooks the pond and is very private. The totally stunning kitchen features a 14'x 9' granite island with stainless steel appliances, a built in wine cellar and a double oven. Designer wood cabinets with granite and a gas range that would be the pride of any gourmet cook. Instant gas water heater, water softener and a sprinkler system on a well.
The cabinets feature self closing and slide out drawers with plenty of storage. There is bamboo flooring throughout the house and 6" crown molding and baseboard. The family room has a wood burning fireplace enclosed in a beautiful gray tile. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets , extra large rain shower, pedestal tub and a double sink vanity with numerous storage.
Walk to Lansbrook common park with soccer fields, basketball courts and a playground and open spaces for your pet. There is a residents only Lakefront park on Lake Tarpon for boating, fishing and picnicking close by. This home is convenient to shopping, YMCA and Lansbrook Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have any available units?
3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3662 PENDLEBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
