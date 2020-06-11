3430 KILLDEER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

This beautiful 3/2 corner villa is located in "The Clearing" community of the sought-after Lansbrook Eastlake corridor within close proximity to the YMCA, walking trails, shopping, waterfront Parks, Golf Courses and Beaches. No carpet in this home there is new flooring throughout and freshly painted. The villa backs to a quiet and serene conservation area with a large enclosed lanai in rear including brick pavers for a grill and a private courtyard in the front of the unit that is ideal for container gardening. The community pool is conveniently located across the street from the vill. The interior is light and bright with a spacious kitchen and eat-in-area, wood-burning fireplace in the living room and split-plan layout. Inside laundry with new washer and dryer. The 3rd bedroom has French doors that can be used as an office/Den and leads to the screened patio area in rear of property. There is also a storage closet at the rear of the villa. Assigned carport and guest parking.