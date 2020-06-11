All apartments in East Lake
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:22 PM

3430 KILLDEER PLACE

3430 Killdeer Place · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Killdeer Place, East Lake, FL 34685
Lake Tarpon Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
This beautiful 3/2 corner villa is located in "The Clearing" community of the sought-after Lansbrook Eastlake corridor within close proximity to the YMCA, walking trails, shopping, waterfront Parks, Golf Courses and Beaches. No carpet in this home there is new flooring throughout and freshly painted. The villa backs to a quiet and serene conservation area with a large enclosed lanai in rear including brick pavers for a grill and a private courtyard in the front of the unit that is ideal for container gardening. The community pool is conveniently located across the street from the vill. The interior is light and bright with a spacious kitchen and eat-in-area, wood-burning fireplace in the living room and split-plan layout. Inside laundry with new washer and dryer. The 3rd bedroom has French doors that can be used as an office/Den and leads to the screened patio area in rear of property. There is also a storage closet at the rear of the villa. Assigned carport and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have any available units?
3430 KILLDEER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have?
Some of 3430 KILLDEER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 KILLDEER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3430 KILLDEER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 KILLDEER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE offers parking.
Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE has a pool.
Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 KILLDEER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 KILLDEER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
