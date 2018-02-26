342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

No pets, please! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath / 2 car garage home with POOL overlooks a beautiful pond! Nice open spacious plan with vaulted ceilings in main living areas, Fireplace in Family room. Light and Bright! Laminate flooring and Tile in main living areas, Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops and large Tile flooring in Kitchen and Breakfast room which overlooks the Pool. This is a split plan with Master suite on one side of home and 3 additional bedrooms and a bath on opposite side off of family room. The Updated 2nd bath also serves as a Pool bath. There is a full size laundry room with washer/dryer + laundry sink off the guest bedroom wing. This house has just been Freshly painted and New Carpeting in all bedrooms going in. Landlord pays for Lawn & Pool services. A+ Schools! Close to shopping, medical, beaches and airports.