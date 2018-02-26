All apartments in East Lake
342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E

342 Waterford Circle East · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

342 Waterford Circle East, East Lake, FL 34688
Woodfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
No pets, please! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath / 2 car garage home with POOL overlooks a beautiful pond! Nice open spacious plan with vaulted ceilings in main living areas, Fireplace in Family room. Light and Bright! Laminate flooring and Tile in main living areas, Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops and large Tile flooring in Kitchen and Breakfast room which overlooks the Pool. This is a split plan with Master suite on one side of home and 3 additional bedrooms and a bath on opposite side off of family room. The Updated 2nd bath also serves as a Pool bath. There is a full size laundry room with washer/dryer + laundry sink off the guest bedroom wing. This house has just been Freshly painted and New Carpeting in all bedrooms going in. Landlord pays for Lawn & Pool services. A+ Schools! Close to shopping, medical, beaches and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have any available units?
342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have?
Some of 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 WATERFORD CIRCLE E does not have units with air conditioning.
