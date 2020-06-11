3399 MERMOOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool media room tennis court

Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled first floor, end unit condo with a pond view! This corner unit has a gorgeous brand new kitchen complete with granite, backsplash and new vinyl flooring throughout. The desirable community of Farrell Park is conveniently located toward the front of Ridgemoor. Tenants will have access to the screened and heated community pool. You will also have access to the Ridgemoor park, basketball court and tennis courts. Close to shopping, the movie theater, Mease Countryside Hospital, and 45 minutes from the Tampa Airport. $36 application fee per adult and $100 application fee to the association for approval. Furnishings are optional. No pets No smoking