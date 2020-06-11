All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3399 MERMOOR DRIVE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

3399 MERMOOR DRIVE

3399 Mermoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3399 Mermoor Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
media room
tennis court
Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled first floor, end unit condo with a pond view! This corner unit has a gorgeous brand new kitchen complete with granite, backsplash and new vinyl flooring throughout. The desirable community of Farrell Park is conveniently located toward the front of Ridgemoor. Tenants will have access to the screened and heated community pool. You will also have access to the Ridgemoor park, basketball court and tennis courts. Close to shopping, the movie theater, Mease Countryside Hospital, and 45 minutes from the Tampa Airport. $36 application fee per adult and $100 application fee to the association for approval. Furnishings are optional. No pets No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
3399 MERMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have?
Some of 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3399 MERMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3399 MERMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg