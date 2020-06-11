3301 CRYSTAL COURT W #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful East Lake ground floor corner unit condo!! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with inside laundry room! Has a huge master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom, laundry room w/full washer/dryer, dining area, bright kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and newer appliances. Remodeled baths! Oversized tile floors and Carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral Paint. Screened in lanai w/extra storage area. A block away from the East Lake YMCA which has playgrounds, fitness center, pool, tennis, basketball & so much more!!!! 1 pet is allowed up to 15lbs.