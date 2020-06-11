3301 CRYSTAL COURT W #B

Amenities
Beautiful East Lake ground floor corner unit condo!! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with inside laundry room! Has a huge master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom, laundry room w/full washer/dryer, dining area, bright kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and newer appliances. Remodeled baths! Oversized tile floors and Carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral Paint. Screened in lanai w/extra storage area. A block away from the East Lake YMCA which has playgrounds, fitness center, pool, tennis, basketball & so much more!!!! 1 pet is allowed up to 15lbs.