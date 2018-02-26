287 CYPRESS TRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking pool hot tub

Beautiful Over 8000 sq ft estate nestled on Private 3.78 acre lot surrounded by manicured golf course*Totally beautiful inside and outside, this home has enough space for your family to enjoy with friends*Home has soaring ceilings, Marble floors, custom upgrades, beautiful pool side views of the private cypress trees*Upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops*Upstairs entertainment room and bar* open floor plan with sliding doors throughout the house* Outdoors offer a heated pool and heated spa, plenty of seating space, a fire pit for those cool nights*Nestled in the Oak Hill subdivision where you will find this well appointed, luxury residence, it has the privacy of a preserve yet it is close to Lake Tarpon, Tampa airports, beaches, shopping and dining. Just bring your family and take your suitcase ,Come to enjoy your over 25 ft ceiling luxury home !



Partial furnishings:

$6700 PER MONTH ( 12 months lease ) .

First/Last month rent +1 month's security : $20100 .00 Moves you in.



Will consider short term. Short term rental rate see below:



Seasonal Rent: $12000/m

7 months Rent: $8500/m

Rent cover: Grounds Care , Pets control, Pool Maintenance

Home is Ready Now!