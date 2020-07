282 RUE DES LACS

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT HOME ON 2500 ACRE LAKE TARPON LOCATED IN THE GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY OF CHATEAU DES LACS. THIS LUXURIOUS PROPERTY SITS ON A RARE 2 ACRE WATERFRONT LOT WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE DOCK. MASSIVE ENTRY WITH 18 FT CEILINGS, MARBLE FLOORS AND LARGE PALLADIUM WINDOWS. THIS HOME IS BUILT FOR ENTERTAINING AND COMES COMPLETE WITH A POOLSIDE WET BAR WITH NEW AWNING AND ROOM FOR WELL OVER A HUNDRED GUESTS. CHEFS DREAM KITCHEN PLUS A GAS FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM AND SPACIOUS BREAKFAST ROOM. THE MASTER SUITE HAS WATER VIEW PLUS AN ATTACHED ROOM FOR AN OFFICE OR ENTERTAINMENT AREA. LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WITH STEAM SHOWER AND JETTED TUB. ENJOY PRIVATE FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS IN YOUR OWN MULTI SEAT THEATRE. YOUR VEHICLES WILL BE RIGHT AT HOME IN THE HUGE 4 CAR GARAGE (2 CAR ON EACH SIDE) ONE GARAGE HAS MIRRORS AND AC AND IS PERFECT FOR AN EXERCISE ROOM. NEW TRANE AC UNITS, NEW APPLIANCES, GAS HEATED POOL AND SPA. THERE IS SO MUCH MORE THIS HOME OFFERS - YOU'LL NEED TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING TO APPRECIATE . LANDLORD MAINTAINS LAWN AND POOL