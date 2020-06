Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access media room

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience. All the conveniences of Home with a comfortable Living room has a large flat screen TV. King size master bed and step in shower. Then the guest room has two twins that can be combined for another King Size bed. Parking very close to the condo. The community has a crystal clear pool and lots of sidewalks to take a stroll on or bike ride in our gated community. Gate pass provided by owner so you may come in any gate. Close to all shopping and theater. Famous name restaurants along tampa road and East Lake Road available for 2021