2620 Westbury Avenue, East Lake, FL 34685 Lake Tarpon Villages
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love with this stylish home. Enjoy dramatic and unique features such as wood flooring and a fenced yard. Relax under the open patio and enjoy the Florida breezes. Entertain in a spacious kitchen with upgraded kitchen appliances including a side by side refrigerator. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2620 WESTBURY AVENUE have any available units?
2620 WESTBURY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2620 WESTBURY AVENUE have?
Some of 2620 WESTBURY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 WESTBURY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2620 WESTBURY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.